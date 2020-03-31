LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Public health officials say Nebraska's third COVID-19 death was that of a Lincoln County man in his 90s.
The officials say the man had underlying health conditions and had tested positive along with a woman in her 80s. She's been hospitalized.
The first two COVID-19 fatalities were an Omaha man in his 50s and a Hall County woman in her 60s.
State health officials said in a news release Monday night that the state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 155. More than 2,700 people have tested negative.