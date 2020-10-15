NORFOLK - The Nebraska State Patrol took part in a special enforcement campaign after receiving some grant funding.
Sergeant Trinity Jones says they focused on texting and driving, and several citations were issued.
"For a trooper or a police officer that's a tough thing to see sometimes. A person who's texting - it almost looks similar to a drunk driver - all over the road, they're driving on the shoulder, (or) driving left of center. They're just not driving like a normal person would drive. We try to get up beside and check and see if they're looking down at their phone or what they're doing and then we can make a traffic stop based off of the careless driving."
Jones says one thing the patrol sees often when coming up to a stop sign or light everyone is on their phone – which is still against the law.
He says texting and driving is secondary offense in Nebraska and is a progressive discipline fine.
Sergeant Trinity Jones was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.