LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol is again ramping up roadway enforcement this Thanksgiving holiday, focusing on seat belt use.
The patrol is taking part in a nationwide "Click It or Ticket" campaign for the holiday weekend.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says seat belts save lives and it’s very important that you buckle up before heading to your destination.
"Anytime we have significant weather events especially in these winter weather type of events that we've seen in the last couple of days across much of the state of Nebraska, we want people want to practice what we call safe winter driving. Really the seat belt message is a year-round thing. Every time you get in the car it should be a habit. You should always get in and immediately buckle up and then you can get moving on your way."
Thomas says in 2018, 66-percent of the people who lost their lives in passenger vehicle crashes in Nebraska were not wearing a seat belt.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $20,800 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.