LINCOLN - The application period is now open for anyone interested in becoming a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says applications are now open for its Camp 66.
Thomas says state troopers serve in a wide variety of capacities and no day is the same.
"You could be helping out somebody with a flat tire and ten minutes later you could be potentially in a pursuit or anything like that. You could be working with hazardous device technicians - the bomb squad - we've got a K-9 division, and criminal investigators who work both drug and criminal cases."
Thomas says recruits earn $21 an hour during the 22 weeks of training and upon graduation, troopers start with an annual salary of just under $48,000 with numerous benefits.
The recruits of NSP Camp 66 will begin training in January of 2022.
For more information or to apply visit NSP.NE.Gov.