LINCOLN - As the one year anniversary of the historic 2019 flooding approaches, state officials are staying prepared for the future.
During a news conference Monday at the state capitol, an update was given on recovery, and tips Nebraskans can use for disaster and public health preparedness.
Bryan Tuma, assistant director with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says they have accomplished substantial work since the state’s largest disaster.
Tuma says the anticipated impact of this disaster may approach $400 million in public assistance projects.
He adds work still continues.
"We are coordinating with the Nebraska Attorney General to stop predatory landlord practices arising in some of our communities. Examples include property owners refusing to make repairs on properties or pressuring tenants into multi-year extensions in order to get repairs completed. Assistance to homeowners is being offered to help them navigate insurance and mortgage broker issues, and long term recovery groups are working to address housing related needs."
Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Steve Wellman says they’re focusing on a couple things as a result of recent events.
Wellman says that includes crop insurance for 2020 due to federal levees not yet repaired.
"The producers that have land next to these federal levees that are not repaired will face a higher risk for flooding in 2020. Because of that higher risk, their premium will probably be higher. Those haven't been finalized yet so we have until basically planting time for those risk assessments to be made. So we'll continue those efforts to really just mitigate those higher premiums as much as we possibly can. "
It was noted some flooding is expected this year, so you’re encouraged to stay up to date on road closures and local news coverage.