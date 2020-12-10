LINCOLN - As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is up for approval Thursday and Moderna’s vaccine the 17th, the State of Nebraska is getting ready to receive the vaccines and making tweaks to the distribution plan.
During a press conference at the Capitol Wednesday Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said phase one vaccine distribution will be broke out into A,B, and C.
"1-A will consist of healthcare and long term care facilities as we've mentioned previously. 1-B will be first responders, the education sector, food and agriculture, corrections staff, utilities, and transportation. 1-C will be those 65-year-old or older, the vulnerable population, and those in congregate living."
Governor Pete Ricketts said if Pfizer’s vaccine is approved, Nebraska will get 15,600 doses in the first shipment next week. If Moderna’s vaccine is approved on the 17th, the state expects to get it the week after.
He said if Operation Warp Speed holds up their distribution timeline, the vaccine will be available to the general public in April.