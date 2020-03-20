Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state agency says four more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in three counties, bring the Nebraska total to 32.

One involves a Nemaha County man in his 60s who had recently traveled to Colorado. The state Health and Human Services Department said Thursday that another case is of a Sarpy County man who has underlying health issues.

The two other people live in Lincoln County. One is a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado. The other person is a 20-something man who was in close contact with a person who already has tested positive. 

Tags

In other news

Trout stocking set for Saturday

Trout stocking set for Saturday

NORFOLK - Nebraska’s fishing season unofficially opens Saturday when a specially designed truck from the Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station near Royal delivers 1,500 rainbow trout to the lake at Norfolk’s Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. 

Trudeau comments on U.S.-Canada Border restrictions

Trudeau comments on U.S.-Canada Border restrictions

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CA - The governments of Canada and the United States have mutually agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across its borders, as both countries try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.