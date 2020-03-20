OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state agency says four more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in three counties, bring the Nebraska total to 32.
One involves a Nemaha County man in his 60s who had recently traveled to Colorado. The state Health and Human Services Department said Thursday that another case is of a Sarpy County man who has underlying health issues.
The two other people live in Lincoln County. One is a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado. The other person is a 20-something man who was in close contact with a person who already has tested positive.