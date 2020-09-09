LINCOLN - Nebraska counties currently in phase three of the statewide directed health measure will be moving into phase four.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that during a press conference at the Capitol Wednesday and said the only county not moving into phase four will be Lancaster County.
Ricketts said phase four will begin on Monday.
"Outdoor venues will be able to go to 100 percent capacity and indoor venues will be at 75 percent capacity. If you're going to have a large event of 500 people or more, you'll still have to check with your local public health director and put together a plan."
Also during the press conference Ricketts announced a new statewide Incident Management Team that will be used when emergencies are bigger than local authorities can handle.
Ricketts said the team will only respond if local authorities request it.