LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in five Nebraska counties, bring the state total to 61.

Authorities say the new cases include a man and woman in their 60s who live in Washington County and who recently traveled. New cases also were reported in Cass, Douglas, Madison and Sarpy counties.

Earlier Monday, the Legislature advanced an $83.6 million package to help fight the outbreak.

The money would go for personal protective equipment for government workers, lab testing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an ultraviolet light box that would disinfect old face masks so they could be reused. 

