LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The state of Nebraska has approved $3 million in grants to help communities recover from flooding in the spring and rebuild housing.

Six Nebraska communities will each receive $500,000 to help with projects related to housing. They are Nebraska City, Fremont, Peru, Lynch, Wood River and Pierce County.

The money will help pay to demolish some houses in the flood plain, rebuild or rehabilitate some homes and help some families with down payments on new homes.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development used money from an affordable housing program to pay for the grants to help communities recover after the severe spring flooding.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A petition drive for a measure that seeks to lower Nebraska property taxes by sharply cutting state revenue is gaining steam and donations despite concerns from some groups that it would force lawmakers to raise other taxes and cut state services.

NORFOLK - “A great customer service team.” That’s what sticks out to Blackburn Manufacturing CEO Jim Blackburn as to what sets them apart from the rest.