GRAND ISLAND - The Nebraska State Fair has been toned down this year due to coronavirus precautions, but there will still be plenty to do and see, plus it’s free.
Executive Director Bill Ogg tells News Talk WJAG, a big focus will be on 4H and FFA.
Ogg says there will be around 4,500 4H youth the first weekend with numerous livestock, cattle dogs, and equine events planned.
He says there will also be various bands and musicians performing from 7 to 10 starting on Friday with the Blue Collar Band.
"Saturday will be Loose Affiliation, Sunday Victory Underground, Monday Lawnmower Dogs, Tuesday Beer Money, Wednesday Paul Siebert, Thursday G.I. Free, Friday Black Top Pony, Saturday Shooter Jaxx and Luke Mills, and Sunday American Rebels."
Ogg says the stage area will be divided into two parts, an alcoholic section and a section for families.
He says there will still be a good assortment of fair food and vendors throughout the course of the fair which takes place Friday through September 7th.
For more information visit StateFair.Org.