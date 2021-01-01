NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say people 75 and older are the state's next priority for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state updated its vaccination plan to clarify the process after some teachers and school staff in Scottsbluff received the vaccine this week.

That came after federal health officials revised recommendations to add persons 75 and older to the group that should get the vaccine after health care workers and residents at long-term nursing facilities.

State officials say Scottsbluff was following previous guidance when it vaccinated school staff.

