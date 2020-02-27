LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is lending a helping hand to child care providers in the state.
Deputy Director in the Children and Family Services Division Karen Heng says they understand the value of child care and the importance of maintaining and retaining child care providers in Nebraska.
Heng says beginning March 1st, the department will cover the cost of the background checks for existing child care staff and household members employed or living in family child care homes before October 1.
"Fingerprinting is need expressed to help with the safety. The background check helps us insure the people providing child care for our children are the safest providers and that there's nothing in that background (check) that would indicate that a person shouldn't be caring for children."
Heng says child care providers will receive a letter letting them know when their time window is for the fingerprinting process.
She adds the cost of fingerprinting for new child care workers hired after October 1st remains the responsibility of the new hire.