LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State regulators have ordered the Nebraska Republican Party to temporarily halt robocalls aimed at a GOP candidate who is challenging one of the party’s incumbent state lawmakers.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission issued the complaint against the state GOP and one of its contractors, Remington Research Group of Kansas City, Missouri.
The complaint alleges that the groups made robocalls without disclosing the phone number and address of the person operating the auto-dialing service, as required by state law.
It also contends that neither group registered with the commission or filed a script of the call, as required.