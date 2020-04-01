LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The three Nebraska State College system schools have joined the four University of Nebraska system campuses in canceling May graduation ceremonies, citing public health concerns.
Peru State College intends to postpone its May commencement until Dec. 18. Wayne State canceled its May 9 ceremony and intends to hold one later this summer.
Chadron State College is expected to announce its plans later Wednesday.
Commencement cancellations for the four University of Nebraska system schools were reported Tuesday.