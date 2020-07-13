State chamber president makes stop in Norfolk

NORFOLK - “Optimistic.” That’s how Bryan Slone President of the Nebraska State Chamber and Commerce would describe how he feels about the state rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slone was in Norfolk Thursday making the rounds through a portion of the state and tells News Talk WJAG he believes Nebraska is going to come out of the pandemic stronger than any other state in the country.
"We're going to be a leader in this country and I think the country is also looking at where people want to live and work and place like this community (Norfolk) suddenly are attractive. I think we need to take this opportunity and bring people to Nebraska and to the communities in Nebraska."
Slone says there are some struggles still in the hospitality sector felt by restaurants and hotels so that’s going to continue to take some work in the rebuilding phase.
He says the core sectors like manufacturing and agriculture are doing well.
Slone also looks at the pause of the legislative session due to COVID-19 as a potential positive.
"The issues in front of the legislature right now are clearly property tax reform, incentives, and the UNMC project - which could be a game changer for Nebraska in terms of medical research around things like the pandemic. If the legislature can get those three things done in this session, that's going to be a huge win for this state."
Slone says it’s important to get both property tax relief and business incentive legislation passed.