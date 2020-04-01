LINCOLN - COVID-19 has seen the nation shift from dining out, spring breaks and conventions to staying at home and cooking.
All of this is having an impact on agriculture including beef.
Melody Benjamin vice president of member services with the Nebraska Cattlemen says keeping the supply chain up and running has been a number one priority.
"Our biggest focus is making sure that the beef supply chain continues to work, and encouraging those packers to have a protocol in place for how they're going to handle when and if they start having workers that have the virus so that they can continue to process. We've asked that trucks delivering that product as well as trucks hauling cattle can continue to be considered essential and that has been granted both federally and in the state."
Benjamin says the food service has changed a lot recently and it’s an opportunity for retail establishments.
She says the Nebraska Cattlemen figure two to three weeks of beef was taken home in one week.