Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The state says a Buffalo County man has died of COVID-19 _ the fourth confirmed coronavirus death of a Nebraska resident.

State health officials said Tuesday night that the man was in his 90s. Officials also reported that the total number of confirmed Nebraska cases had risen to 177.

More than 3,000 people have tested negative. Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened restrictions on hospitals and other health care facilities so that they can respond to a possible surge in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Ricketts also imposed tougher social distancing rules on Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.

Tags

In other news

Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water.