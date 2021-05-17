Jobs Report

LINCOLN - As the worker shortage rocks the U.S. many businesses in Nebraska are also feeling the effects.

Labor Commissioner John Albin tells News Talk WJAG even though state unemployment numbers are at pre-pandemic levels, businesses are struggling to find workers.

Many businesses are reporting no shows to interviews, or applicants not accepting jobs offers.

Albin cites the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payment as a major driver of this problem.

"Over half of our claimants right now are receiving $299 a week or less, which means prior to becoming unemployed they were earning $598 a week or less. If you take the state benefit and you add the $300 FPUC payment on top of that, those individuals are actually receiving more for being unemployed than there were when they were employed."

Albin says if any employer has individuals who fail to show up for an interview or doesn’t take a job offer, they’re encouraged to report that to the Nebraska Department of Labor. 

You can file a report at NDOL.UIWorkRefusal@Nebraska.Gov.

