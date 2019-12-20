Drinking
Bustle

LINCOLN - This holiday season many people will be heading out to different gatherings and the Nebraska Department of Transportation– Highway Safety Office is reminding you to be safe.

Highway Safety Administrator Mark Segerstrom tells News Talk WJAG before heading out to enjoy the holiday festivities you’re encouraged to start the conversation, “Who’s driving home?”

Segerstrom says Nebraska law enforcement agencies do take part in special holiday roadway enforcement.

"During the high visibility enforcement last year, law enforcement did remove 399 folks from the road for a DWI arrest so it is impactful and they are removing drunk drivers from the road which I think everybody can feel good about."

Segerstrom says it’s essential to plan a sober ride beforehand whether that’s a designated driver at the party, or public transportation.

Tags

In other news

Piano teacher's $7.5M donation to go to Ralston development

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…

Lincoln community college tuition to remain steady next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…

Start the conversation: Who's driving home?

Start the conversation: Who's driving home?

LINCOLN - This holiday season many people will be heading out to different gatherings and the Nebraska Department of Transportation– Highway Safety Office is reminding you to be safe.