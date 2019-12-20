LINCOLN - This holiday season many people will be heading out to different gatherings and the Nebraska Department of Transportation– Highway Safety Office is reminding you to be safe.
Highway Safety Administrator Mark Segerstrom tells News Talk WJAG before heading out to enjoy the holiday festivities you’re encouraged to start the conversation, “Who’s driving home?”
Segerstrom says Nebraska law enforcement agencies do take part in special holiday roadway enforcement.
"During the high visibility enforcement last year, law enforcement did remove 399 folks from the road for a DWI arrest so it is impactful and they are removing drunk drivers from the road which I think everybody can feel good about."
Segerstrom says it’s essential to plan a sober ride beforehand whether that’s a designated driver at the party, or public transportation.