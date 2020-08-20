Soybean Aphids

More than 100 soybean aphids collect on the underside of a soybean leaf. Pest feeding can inhibit the plant's ability to make grain, or kill it outright.

 Photo Courtesy/Nebraska Extension

NORFOLK - It’s that time of year when you should start to scout your soybean fields for aphids.

Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says soybean aphids in Nebraska usually reach the economic threshold and require treatment in August.

Ohnesorg says the aphid is light green to pale yellow, and has two black-tipped cornicles on the rear of the abdomen.

He says your average soybean variety takes between 600 to 800 aphids per plant to start to see a yield decline.

Ohnesorg says you should scout your fields by checking 20 to 30 randomly selected plants in various areas of each field, and they’re most likely to concentrate at the very top of the plant.

For more information go to CropWatch.UNL.EDU.

