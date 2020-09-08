MADISON - A Stanton woman was seriously injured after a one vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when a westbound pickup driven by 37-year-old Adriana Pinkston left Highway 32 and after crossing the eastbound lane it entered the south ditch and rolled onto its top in a deep ravine.
Pinkston was later transported to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance.
Seatbelts were in use and credited with preventing fatal injuries, but the pickup is a total loss.
The Madison County Sheriff’s office also responded to the accident scene about 7 ½ miles east of Madison.