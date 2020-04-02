STANTON - A Stanton woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a speeding car in Stanton
Thirty-five-year-old Laura Everett was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine w/intent to deliver after more than one ounce of meth was found in her possession, including 3.5 grams inside her bra.
Everett was booked into the county jail on those charges along with speeding and no driver’s license pending the posting of bond.
Everett was currently out of jail on drug charges from Madison County. Also recovered during the arrest were stolen tools from a Pierce County theft.