Alissa Fink

STANTON - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Stanton woman Monday night.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a car in Stanton for speeding 16 mph over the posted speed limit. 

During the contact a female passenger was arrested on felony drug charges after she was found in possession of the controlled substance (Ecstasy). 

Nineteen-year-old Alissa Fink was taken into custody and jailed pending the posting of bond.

A second passenger, 23-year-old Hans Berg of Plainview was also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

The driver did receive a citation for speeding.

