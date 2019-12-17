STANTON - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Stanton woman Monday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a car in Stanton for speeding 16 mph over the posted speed limit.
During the contact a female passenger was arrested on felony drug charges after she was found in possession of the controlled substance (Ecstasy).
Nineteen-year-old Alissa Fink was taken into custody and jailed pending the posting of bond.
A second passenger, 23-year-old Hans Berg of Plainview was also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver did receive a citation for speeding.