Arika Divis
Photo Courtesy/Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON - A Stanton woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call in Stanton. 

Upon arrival they were able to locate 29-year-old Arika Divis at her residence, after she had left the area of the disturbance. 

She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. 

She was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. 

Divis was out on bond after pleading guilty last week to a felony drug charge in Stanton County District Court.

