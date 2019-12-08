STANTON - A Stanton woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call in Stanton.
Upon arrival they were able to locate 29-year-old Arika Divis at her residence, after she had left the area of the disturbance.
She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.
She was taken into custody and booked into the county jail.
Divis was out on bond after pleading guilty last week to a felony drug charge in Stanton County District Court.