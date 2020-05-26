NORFOLK - A Stanton woman was arrested for selling drugs to a minor after an investigation by Norfolk Police.
According to Police Chief Don Miller, on Wednesday last week, Norfolk Police spoke to a 17-year-old male at Faith Regional Health Services who had been acting erratic in traffic.
It was learned that the male had consumed LSD the night before.
During the investigation, it was determined that 19-year-old Logan Wegner sold the LSD to the male and others.
On Friday, Wegner was interviewed about the incident, and she was arrested Monday for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.