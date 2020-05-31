STANTON - A highly intoxicated woman was arrested near Stanton Saturday night.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, they responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch off 570th Avenue about five miles southeast of Stanton.
Upon arriving the lone female driver was located passed out in the vehicle and found to be very intoxicated.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Katherine Hansen of Stanton and she was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.
She later submitted to a breath test at the Sheriff’s office where she tested nearly four times the legal limit.
She was later booked on a charge an aggravated DWI (above .150% BAC.) and released on a cash bond with a court date set for July.