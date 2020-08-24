WOODLAND PARK - A Stanton teen is in custody after stabbing her mother Sunday evening.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence in the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
They found an adult female had been stabbed in her upper left chest.
A 16-year-old female was taken into custody after initially being combative.
It was found that she had allegedly stabbed her mother with a pair of scissors during a physical confrontation inside the residence.
The victim was treated at the scene by Woodland Park Rescue and declined medical transport.
The juvenile was booked into the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges of 2nd degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats.