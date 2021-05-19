STANTON - A Stanton man was arrested for a sex offender registry violation on Monday.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 31-year-old Dessivee J.V. Wright was booked on felony charges of a sex offender registration violation charges and later jailed pending the posting of bond.
Wright was also charged with a probation violation as he is currently on probation for a similar offense in Adams County.
He was also out on bond for a brief pursuit in Stanton last week where he was arrested for also driving during suspension.