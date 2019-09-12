STANTON - A Stanton man was sentenced to prison Thursday for his involvement in the death of a passenger in his vehicle in May 2018.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Tucker Lanz was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Stanton County District Court following his conviction for felony motor vehicle homicide as part of a plea agreement.
Lanz was originally charged with manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following an investigation into the fatal crash by the sheriff’s office.
Lanz was the driver in a speeding car that left the roadway of the Golf Course Road southeast of Stanton and rolled into a deep ditch.
Hunter Hetzler of Stanton was a passenger in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Lanz was also ordered to pay a $5000 fine and given 12 months of post release supervision as part of his sentence.
The accident report indicated excessive speed and alcohol and drug use as contributing factors in the crash.