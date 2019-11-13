NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - A Stanton man has been given jail time and probation for the crash death of another driver in Stanton County.
Stanton County Court records say 20-year-old Ried Krutz was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and 18 months of probation. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.
Authorities say a pickup truck driven by Krutz crossed the Highway 24 center line on May 6 and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Jim Hoff, of Norfolk. The collision occurred about 2 miles east of Norfolk.
Hoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Krutz was taken to a Norfolk hospital.