STANTON - A Stanton man was arrested after a lengthy investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, has 32-year-old Adam Reese was arrested Friday evening on a Stanton County arrest warrant that charges him with three felony counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse.
The two victims were juveniles at the time of the assault that occurred years ago at a Stanton residence.
Reese was booked on the charges and released from custody after posting cash on a $50,000 bond.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on November 26th in Stanton County Court.