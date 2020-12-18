STANTON - A Stanton man was arrested on multiple charges early Friday morning after a traffic stop.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, during the traffic stop, the driver exited the vehicle and began to walk away, refusing to stop.
The male 31-year-old Roosevelt Woodall was finally detained at which time he attempted to strike a deputy in the face with a closed fist and was taken to the ground, where he too continued to resist.
He was finally subdued and handcuffed. Woodall was later booked on a felony charge of attempted assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and a window tint violation.
He remains in the county jail pending the posting of a $20,000 bond.