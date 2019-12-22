STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s office was busy Saturday with several arrests.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 29-year-old Georgianna Beaudette of Norfolk was arrested early Saturday morning on aggravated driving while intoxicated charge – third offense.
Beaudette was arrested after she was stopped on Highway 35 near Woodland Park for driving more than 15 miles over the speed. She faces felony charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Two passengers in her vehicle were cited for open container violations.
On Saturday night, three more arrests were made at after a traffic stop in Pilger.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jesse White of Norfolk, 22-year-old Donella Nelson, and 23-year-old Spencer Dohrman both of rural Winside were booked at the on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were later released on bond and ordered to appear next month for initial court appearances.