STANTON - A four-year-old Stanton girl was injured Wednesday night after a fall.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fall down stairs that critically injured the girl at a Stanton residence.

The Sheriff and three deputies arrived within one minute of the 911 call and found the child barely breathing and unconscious.

She was stabilized and treated until EMS arrived and was later taken to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Rescue.

The child was later transferred to an Omaha hospital where she was undergoing surgery for a head injury.

