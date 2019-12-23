STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested for his offense of driving while intoxicated Sunday evening.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Highway 24 driving on the shoulder west of Stanton.
A subsequent investigation revealed the driver 31-year-old Josue Larios-Ramos was intoxicated and was placed under arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated-3rd, driving during suspension and also for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Larios-Ramos has two prior DWI arrests earlier this year and was also driving on a revoked license.
He was jailed pending the posting of a bond on the felony DWI charge.