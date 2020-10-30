NORFOLK - Kids and their families are invited to a “Trunk or Treat” Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Principal Aaron Markgraf says they’ll have several festive trunks, costumes, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Markgraf says some changes have been made to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
"We've had to pull back a few things, but we're still hoping to put on a great event. We have several trunks lined up and people get very creative. We have a lot of really creative people in our group that like to put together some awesome trunks and hand out lots of candy."
Markgraf says you can park in the parking lot and then walk in front of the school over to the playground area.
It’s set for Sunday 4 to 5:30.