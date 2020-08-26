NORFOLK - St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Church is hosting a flea market and craft show next weekend.
Chairman Jeff Jensen says they have between 40 to 50 vendors signed up with room for 150.
Jensen says all of the craft show vendors like Pampered Chef, Scentsy, and Ruby Ribbon will be inside the school.
"Outside we'll have some really neat vendors set up. O'Neill photography will be coming in and you'll be able to see some rustic treasures and crafts. We've got this lady coming in that makes ostrich eggs. I've seen her make a Husker one as well as marines egg."
Jensen says they’ll also have a silent auction, raffle, and concessions with all money raised going towards scholarships to help families in need that want to give a private education to their child, but can’t afford it on their own.
It’s set for next Saturday from 9 to 4 at St. Paul’s.
Interested vendors can call Jeff at (402) 750-9009 to reserve a spot.