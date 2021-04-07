NORFOLK - You have the opportunity to take part in a spring workshop hosted by Johansen Greenhouse and Nursery.
Rhonda Hoefer says they’re offering two classes both this Saturday and next.
Hoefer says you’re going to learn the art of the thrill, the spill, and the fill.
She says they’ll have different recipes to show you how to plant a planter.
Hoefer adds they will also care for your planter to have it ready for you to pick up by Mother’s Day.
The workshops are set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the next two Saturdays.
To sign up for the workshop, call Johansen Greenhouse and Nursery at 402-379-2029.