LINCOLN - Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., but if caught soon enough it can be prevented.
It's Colon Cancer Awareness month and Dr. Alan Thorson, President of the Nebraska Cancer Coalition tells News Talk WJAG colonoscopies can help with prevention.
Thorson says the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on colon cancer screenings as 40 percent of Americans according to polls have delayed medical treatment over the last year and part of that treatment are screening exams.
"It's estimated that 1.7 million colonoscopies have been put off for screening purposes because of the pandemic. With that being said, over the next five to ten years there will be 4,500 additional deaths from colon cancer that wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for COVID and the delay in colonoscopies."
Friday is Dress in Blue Day so you’re encouraged to raise awareness about the importance of colon cancer screenings by wearing blue, posting on social media and use the hashtag #DressInBlueNE.
More information can be found at NECancer.Org.