NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Sports Council has grants available for new and reoccurring sporting events and activities.
Director Ashley Jansen says their main goal is to bring people in to the Norfolk community so they spend time here, eat at the restaurants and stay at the hotels.
Jansen says if you have an idea, you’ll pitch it to the sports council board and the amount of money you get depends on the size of the event.
"Some questions our board will ask is how many people will it bring in and how many spectators and participants will there be. We ask that you fill out a report form afterwards to show how many people it brought in so we can see the growth year after year. That could also affect the amount of money you get going forward."
Jansen says if you want a grant for an event in 2021, you must submit your application no later than Monday March 1st at 5 p.m.
For more information call the sports council at (402) 371-2932.