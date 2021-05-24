MADISON - The 6th annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet is quickly approaching on June 17th.
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agri-Business Council is looking for business and individual sponsors for the event.
One of the organizers Dave Spencer says they’re also taking nominations right now for the Farm Family of the Year and Ag Business of the Year.
Spencer says the money raised from this event goes toward scholarships for students to study in an agriculture related field in college.
"We'll present those scholarships at the Ag Banquet and the parents of those receiving a scholarship will be there too. The only other thing the money raised goes toward is to pay for the meal. These scholarships are important, because we're trying to develop a workforce to take their parents' place in agriculture."
The guest speaker this year is Nebraska Cooperative Council President Rocky Weber originally from Plainview.
For tickets or sponsorship information visit or call the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.