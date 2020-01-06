NORFOLK - With the new year lots of people around the world make resolutions to improve their health and diet.
The Norfolk Public Library and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department are inviting the Hispanic community in Norfolk to participate in a new health program.
Nancy Wright, Adult Patron Services Assistant with the library says they’re hosting this program because they feel there is a need in the community.
Wright says it’s an eight week class held every two weeks from 6:30 to 7:30 starting Tuesday evening.
"Topics we'll talk about include fruits and vegetables, build strong bones, make a change, plan, shop, and save, and make half of your grains whole. The final week we'll celebrate the achievement of staying with your goals, introducing some of those changes into your family's diet, and hopefully see the changes in yourself as well."
Wright says a free bio-metric screening is also included with the class.
She says there is no cost to participate, but registration is required.
To register call Nancy at (402) 844-2678.