WEST BEND, WI - Soybeans are starting the new year on a high note.
Total Farm Marketing senior market adviser Naomi Blohm says bean futures are approaching the October high of $9.70 per bushel.
“Nice movement higher essentially for the past month on the (China) trade deal most likely getting done. That’s given the market a lot of traction. If China does come in and do some additional buying of soybeans, that would support the market further.”
Blohm says China will hopefully also buy more wheat, pork, and beef from the U.S.
She says soybeans could break through major resistance depending on the January 10th USDA crop report.
Blohm says she’s confident USDA will forecast continued strong demand.