NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is set to host a special online program Thursday evening.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says Jim Reese will be the library’s special guest for the program.
"He is an author and professor from Yankton South Dakota. We'll be doing it on our Facebook page, so people just have to log in to Facebook and find the Norfolk Public Library and we'll be streaming the program live for anyone to watch."
Chamberlain says Reese will read from his essay “12 Years in Prisons and What Criminals Teach Me” which talks about his experience teaching in prisons and how crime has changed him.
She says a live Q-and-A will follow his presentation.
It’s set for Thursday evening at 6:30 and you can join by going to the Norfolk Public Library’s Facebook page.