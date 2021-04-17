LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first found in South Africa, known as B.1.351, has now been found in Nebraska.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say in a news release Friday that the first case of the variant was recently confirmed in a Lancaster County resident.
News of the discovery of the variant comes as the agency says about 524,000, or just over 35% of Nebraskans, have been fully vaccinated. Everyone 16 and older in Nebraska is now eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.