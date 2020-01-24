Salvation Army Souper Bowl 2020

NORFOLK - The field is set for News Talk WJAG, Lite Rock 97-5 KEXL, and 106 Kix Country’s annual Salvation Army “Souper Bowl” bowling party.

Teams are encouraged to dress in costumes and give themselves creative nicknames, and their “entry fee” is to bring non-perishable food items that are donated to the Salvation Army in Norfolk.

Corps Officer Captain Jesus Trejo says the donations from the event help get over the hump that follows right after the holiday season.

"If you know of a person who is struggling right now with food shortages, just send them to the Salvation Army. All they have to do is call and get the schedule and all they need is just an ID for themselves and they're able to get registered to receive food support. We want to make that there is no families that go without food so we want to come along aside them and support them."

Trejo says the Salvation Army’s food pantry serves over 300 families a month.

It’s set for Friday January 31st at 5:30 a.m. at King’s Lanes.

