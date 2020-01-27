Soup 'R Art a success

Soup 'R Art 2020

NORFOLK - Hundreds of attendees made a stop at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk Sunday for the Norfolk Arts Center's 11th Annual Soup ‘R Art event.

Part of the festivities had people vote for their favorite soup, dessert, and artist.

Taylor Made Catering took the cake, winning People’s Choice for their Prime Rib Noodle Soup and their Oreo Brownie Cheesecake.

Black Cow Fat Pig came in second in both categories with their Coconut Curry Soup and their Flourless Brownies.

The People’s Choice artists was Rodger Nadrchal with his beautiful carvings followed by Alberta Wagner with her Gourd Painting.

Proceeds from the event go to supporting the Norfolk Arts Center programs like our free gallery and events like First Friday Open Mic Night and Second Saturday Free Art class!

