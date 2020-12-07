KANSAS CITY, MO - Sorghum is an up and coming commodity as more uses for it are being developed and its export market is increasing.
Chairman of the National Sorghum Producers Board of Directors Kody Carson tells News Talk WJAG, they’re seeing prices for it that have never been seen historically compared to other commodities.
Carson says sorghum is at the forefront of trade with China.
"We have a lot of boats on the water right now headed to China and already have a lot delivered. We're two months in to our marketing year and we're already at 150 million bushels to China. The yearly projection is 260 million bushels."
Carson says the domestic use in the human food industry has sky rocketed as it’s a non GMO and gluten free product.
