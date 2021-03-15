Sorghum industry continuing to grow

NORFOLK - The sorghum industry is continuing to gain traction as market prices have remained steady, trade is being sustained, and more products are using the grain.
Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Nate Blum tells News Talk WJAG, what they’re focused on locally is creating value added consumer ready good here in the state proximate to the production of the crop.
"I think that's where we really win in the long run, by mitigating some of that market risk we know can be volatile in the international markets. Nebraska is a perfect place to do it as we're only two days by truck anywhere in the continental U.S. If I'm a manufacturer, why wouldn't I want to create my product proximate to where my raw good is going to come from and then be able to distribute it effectively as well?"
Blum says if that can happen, on farm revenues will be increased through direct contracting opportunities which create jobs in rural communities.
He says they’re looking forward to seeing USDA’s National Ag Statistics Survey on planned acres that will be released at the end of the month to see if there’s an increase in the projected amount of sorghum to be planted.